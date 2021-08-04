Despite West Ham apparently admitting that they’ve about a 10 percent chance of signing Jesse Lingard since his return to Manchester United, one pundit has suggested he should walk away from the Red Devils and join the Hammers permanently.

TalkSPORT’s Darren Bent understands why the England international might find it difficult to leave the Red Devils, but believes Lingard will benefit more by playing regularly for the east Londoners rather than as a bit-part player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It’s hard to walk away from a size of the club of Manchester United, I understand that,” he said on talkSPORT.

“He came through the youth system there and loves that football club, but ultimately he’s way down the pecking order.

“The form that he showed the back end of last season for West Ham, getting himself back into England contention was superb.

“I would want to keep that momentum going. I wouldn’t want to sit on the bench and not start, get a couple of minutes here and a couple of minutes there.

“I’d be thinking I like what David Moyes is building, playing week in week out, be the main man, and who knows get himself back into this England squad.”

The 28-year-old hasn’t got long to make up his mind given that the season starts in just over a week.

MORE: Liverpool and Spurs want this Brazilian

If he wants to force his way back into international contention, Lingard will almost certainly have a better chance of doing that if he’s getting games under his belt.

Given the strength in depth that Man United have, he will need to be at his very best week-in and week-out to give Solskjaer a real conundrum.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool make £6m after Southampton sell Danny Ings to Aston Villa in £30m deal Arsenal prepared to offer four players to Leicester in order to get James Maddison transfer over the line The end is in sight for Barcelona and Messi as La Liga get enormous cash boost from private equity company

Even then, that might not be enough for him to get a regular starting berth for the Old Trafford outfit.