Real Madrid starlet looks set to follow Martin Odegaard’s example with loan move to La Liga rivals

Real Madrid made a huge effort to sign up multiple great youngsters over the past few years, but they are also too reluctant to play them and it leaves a lot of talent wasted on the bench.

What those players need is productive loan spells to either earn a chance at the Bernabeu or put themselves in the shop window, and Martin Odegaard did that at Real Sociedad before a similar spell at Arsenal.

The Norwegian’s spell with Sociedad proved that he didn’t just belong in La Liga, he actually showed that he can have a big influence and decide games, so he’s now at a point where he should be getting chances with Madrid next season.

Takefusa Kubo finds himself in a similar situation to Odegaard a few years ago where he’s immensely talented but just needs a chance, and a report from Onda Cero has indicated that he’s being lined up for a loan spell with Real Sociedad.

His former loan side Mallorca are also interested but Sociedad would be a step up in quality, and there would be hopes that he could have a big impact like his teammate did.