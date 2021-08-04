Cristiano Ronaldo considers leaving Juventus to return to former club, but transfer hinges on another big name

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering leaving Juventus and could be tempted to seal a transfer back to former club Real Madrid.

The Portugal international enjoyed a legendary career at the Bernabeu, scoring 450 goals in 438 games for Real across nine seasons with the club, winning four Champions League titles and numerous other major honours along the way.

Ronaldo has continued to shine at Juventus, but it seems he’s now considering his future after three years in Italy, with AS mentioning a return to Madrid as one option he’s been considering for some time.

The report also mentions that Ronaldo could be interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain, but both of these moves would hinge on the future of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG may have reason to be sweating over Mbappe’s future right now, with the world class French forward in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

AS claim that Ronaldo ‘knows’ that PSG will move for him if Mbappe moves to Real Madrid, and he’d undoubtedly make a fine replacement for the 22-year-old.

However, if Los Blancos cannot secure Mbappe’s signature, that could perhaps mean they’d also be tempted by a move to sign Ronaldo as an alternative.

The 36-year-old remains a lethal goal-scorer who would surely still have plenty to offer to his old club, even if he wouldn’t represent the most long-term signing.