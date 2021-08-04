Bukayo Saka is back in Arsenal training, and looked all smiles as he made his first appearance at the club’s training ground since his penalty miss for England in the Euro 2020 final.

Saka has been a star player for Arsenal in recent times, and also shone for Gareth Southgate’s side at this summer’s European Championships, even if his tournament ended on a low note.

It was Saka’s penalty that was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma in the final’s decisive moment as Italy went on to lift the trophy at Wembley after a 1-1 draw with England.

Saka now looks ready to put that all behind him…

The video above shows the 19-year-old reporting back to Arsenal’s training ground to begin his pre-season preparations.

Gooners will hope Saka can recover from his difficult moment at the Euros and be a top performer for his club once again in the 2021/22 campaign.