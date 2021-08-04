Manchester United make contact over “one of the biggest opportunities on the market”

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agent of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spain international has been a top performer in La Liga for many years now, though he had a slightly less key role in Diego Simeone’s side last season, putting his future into some doubt this summer.

It has recently been reported by the Daily Mirror that Saul’s representatives have been heading to the UK to discuss a transfer for their client, with Man Utd named as one of his potential suitors.

Romano has now provided an update on the situation, telling the United Stand, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, that the Red Devils have contacted Saul’s agent, and that they view the signing of the 26-year-old as a big opportunity…

“Manchester United are among the clubs that have been in contact with Saul Niguez’s agent. They have an interest in the player and consider him ‘one of the biggest opportunities on the market’,” Romano said.

“€40-45m (£34m-£38m) will get a deal done, no bid yet.”

Saul could be a fine signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, especially as they have some cause for concern over the future of Paul Pogba.

The France international is in the final year of his contract at United, so the club might do well to think about cashing in on him now and replacing him with someone like Saul.