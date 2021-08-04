Saul Niguez’s representatives laying groundwork for summer move to Premier League giants

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez’s representatives are attempting to engineer a move to Liverpool, CaughtOffside understands.

Liverpool are in need of a new central midfielder following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain back in June.

No replacement has yet been drafted in, nor has one appeared to be imminently arriving, but CaughtOffside understands that the idea of signing Saul Niguez from Spanish champions Atletico is under consideration by Liverpool.

A close club source has told CaughtOffside that Saul’s representatives are pushing to strike a deal with Liverpool to sign the 26-year-old before the end of the summer transfer window.

Having been brought into the fold by Diego Simeone, Saul has been a key figure for Atletico over a period of great success. On paper, he’d be a suitable solution for Liverpool in the middle of the park.

However, Liverpool are understood to have reservations, with the club unconvinced over the Saul’s willingness to move to Anfield, despite the intent on display from his camp to make the move materialise.

The prospect of Saul moving to Manchester United is also understood to be off the table, which makes for a relatively short list of potential suitors for the Spaniard.

There appears to be a fair degree of determination from Saul’s camp to negotiate an exit from the Wanda Metropolitano in the weeks that remain of the summer window.