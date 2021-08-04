Menu

Spurs teammate of Harry Kane likes post branding wantaway striker as ‘disrespectful’

It now appears that the actions of Harry Kane, in his efforts to force through a transfer to Manchester City by missing training, have frustrated one of his Spurs teammates.

Whilst it now looks like Kane will return for pre-season training at some point this week, perhaps spurred by the fine looming over his head, teammate Heung-Min has let this thoughts on the matter be known.

Son liked an Instagram post from Spurs fan account THFC Source reminding everyone that no player is bigger than the club, reiterating that Kane has not won any trophies with the north London outfit.

The post then went on to brand Kane ‘disrespectful’ for the manner in which the England captain and Spurs vice is attempting to force through an exit.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Son liked this very post with his hm_son7 account. Goal report that the South Korean has now unliked the post, but the damage is already done.

Son certainly wouldn’t have seemed to be the player that we’d expect to see expressing displeasure towards Kane’s actions, but perhaps the England international’s world-class partner feels betrayed.

29-year-old Son only signed a new four-year contract with Spurs less than two weeks ago, committing his future whilst his most important teammate pushes for an exit.

  1. I think there is always a danger when ‘the player’ starts to believe he is bigger than the club he plays for. It happened with Gareth Bale whose behaviour at the time was as I remember frankly appalling, Spurs went on to sell him for a then record fee to Real Madrid, and in spite of this I believe became a better team evolving without him! Is it time to sell Kane, and evolve again? Even with him Spurs have fallen some way short these past two seasons, and need to re-invent themselves going forward. If City or whomever come in with the right money/valuation I say let him go and use the money positively for a rebuild! The club must always come first.

