It now appears that the actions of Harry Kane, in his efforts to force through a transfer to Manchester City by missing training, have frustrated one of his Spurs teammates.

Whilst it now looks like Kane will return for pre-season training at some point this week, perhaps spurred by the fine looming over his head, teammate Heung-Min has let this thoughts on the matter be known.

Son liked an Instagram post from Spurs fan account THFC Source reminding everyone that no player is bigger than the club, reiterating that Kane has not won any trophies with the north London outfit.

The post then went on to brand Kane ‘disrespectful’ for the manner in which the England captain and Spurs vice is attempting to force through an exit.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Son liked this very post with his hm_son7 account. Goal report that the South Korean has now unliked the post, but the damage is already done.

See More: Tottenham considering transfer deal for 19-year-old attacker

? Heung-Min Son a aimé cette photo sur Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/ULnAUNFQoH — Total Premier League ?? (@LeagueTotal) August 4, 2021

O clima está gostoso no vestiário do Tottenham. Heung-Min Son curtiu uma publicação no Instagram que diz: “LEMBRETE: Nenhum jogador é maior do que o clube. ‘Harry Kane FC’ possui 0 títulos. Tottenham Hotspur possui 26.” Seu like ficou por lá por algumas horas e depois sumiu ? pic.twitter.com/IDpHpptW1e — Tottenham Brasil ?? (@TottenhamBrasil) August 3, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Jack Grealish could land his dream shirt number if he completes Manchester City transfer Leicester City respond to Arsenal’s cash-plus-player transfer bid for James Maddison Jack Grealish may have to settle for rotation role and position change once Man City transfer goes through

Son certainly wouldn’t have seemed to be the player that we’d expect to see expressing displeasure towards Kane’s actions, but perhaps the England international’s world-class partner feels betrayed.

29-year-old Son only signed a new four-year contract with Spurs less than two weeks ago, committing his future whilst his most important teammate pushes for an exit.