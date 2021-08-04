Russell Martin and Swansea City have set their sights on a loan move for Manchester United talent Ethan Laird, according to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk report that Martin, the former Norwich and Scotland defender who has just been appointed as Swansea boss, wants to team up with Laird once more after having the ace at MK Dons last season.

It’s added that the Red Devils are ‘ready to sanction’ a temporary switch for the 19-year-old to the Welsh outfit, who have made the Championship playoffs in their last two seasons.

The close link with Martin seems to have provided Laird with a wonderful opportunity to test himself in the second-tier with a quality side that play an attractive brand of football.

With four assists in his 24 League One appearances for MK Dons last season, Laird certainly seems ready to be fast-tracked to the challenge of Championship football.

Manchester United describe Laird as as having ‘plenty of pace’ and ‘excellent acceleration’ on their website, attributes of the ace’s that will have been clear to fans that have seen the youngster play.

TEAMtalk add that Laird is close to returning to full fitness after an injury he suffered with the Dons.

Laird debuted for United in the 19/20 season, making two appearances in the Europa League.

With the England Under-19s international capable of playing as a wing-back or traditional full-back, as well as being able to feature on the left side as well, he could be a very handy option for Swansea.