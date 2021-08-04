Although Manchester United have done some great business this transfer window, a handful of players face being marginalised during the 2021/22 season, and one of them has sounded a warning to manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Diogo Dalot has made it perfectly clear that he needs to get minutes on the pitch this season.

He follows Eric Bailly, who suggested to The Times earlier this year that he would even consider leaving the club if he doesn’t get a regular run in the side.

Andreas Pereira is another who won’t put up with being a bit-part player anymore.

MORE: Watch Mo Salah’s reaction!

“I’m ready to play, I’m not a boy anymore. I’m a man ready to take responsibility,” he said to TNT Sports, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I’m sure that with playing time and continuity as a starter in my position, […] I can score more goals and give assists.

“In Manchester or elsewhere, the time has come to play, to have at least an hour per game on the field, to have the confidence to play.”

More Stories / Latest News Bayern Munich’s cup clash postponed as Covid-19 begins to shock the world again Barcelona give senior player no option this summer – Told he simply has to leave Chelsea’s desperation to land Lukaku laid bare as they transfer list 11 stars in the hope of raising funds

United were well off the pace that noisy neighbours Man City set in 2020/21, and need everything to fall into place in order to get somewhere close to them this season.

With three unhappy players in the ranks before the new campaign has even begun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has his work cut out.