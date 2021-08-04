Former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone has described Harry Kane’s training absence as ‘out of character’.

Kane stayed away from Spurs training this week despite being due to report back on Monday following his extended holiday on the back of Euro 2020.

According to Sky Sports, the England striker was frustrated with Spurs over their unwillingness to allow him to leave this summer amid interest from Manchester City.

Though, it does seem as though Kane has eventually returned today as he seeks a solution having made his feelings known.

Regardless of his return, former Tottenham midfielder Huddlestone was surprised with Kane’s actions, even if he was hesitant to dive all in amid differing reports of the circumstances.

“It has been a strange one, obviously,” he told Sky Sports.

“It is quite out of character for Harry, he seems like the utmost profession.

“But we have heard contrasting rumours over when he was supposed to be in, and until there is an official statement from Harry and his camp or the club, then I guess it is just rumours for now.”

Kane has now reportedly returned to Tottenham Hotspur Way, but according to Sky Sports, the Spurs skipper will be fined for his actions.

As things stand, it seems a move for Kane this summer is unlikely unless Manchester City pay somewhere around £150million to pull it off.