Tottenham are reportedly considering a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho as they prepare to possibly lose Harry Kane to Manchester City.

The England international is being strongly linked with City by The Athletic and others after missing Spurs training this week, and it’s clear the north London club would do well to have signings in mind if they do manage to make big money from his sale.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it seems Coutinho is one of the players on Tottenham’s radar this summer, with the Brazil international potentially giving Nuno Espirito Santo’s side more quality in attack.

It could also be a risky move, however, with Coutinho proving to be a spectacular flop in his time at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking world class in his last spell in the Premier League with Liverpool.

MORE: Arsenal transfer target has previously trolled Spurs on Twitter

Spurs would no doubt hope that bringing Coutinho back to England could help revive his career, but there’s also surely a chance that the 29-year-old will never quite be the player he once was.

Tottenham perhaps can’t afford to be too picky, however, and may understandably be tempted by Coutinho’s availability as he surely has no future at Barca, meaning a deal shouldn’t take too long to push through.