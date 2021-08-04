Five years since he left the managerial position at Manchester United, Louis van Gaal has been tempted out of retirement to take control of the Netherlands team for the third time.

Now 69, van Gaal has replaced Frank de Boer who left the post last month after the Round of 16 loss against the Czech Republic at Euro 2020, according to BBC Sport.

The outlet note that since van Gaal was last in the position in 2014, the Netherlands have gone through seven managers in seven years: Fred Grim, Guus Hiddink, Danny Blind, Dwight Lodeweges, Dick Advocaat, Ronald Koeman and De Boer.

Whilst it may seem like a retrograde step for the Dutch Football Association, there was method in their supposed madness.

“With his experience and record at the highest level, we identified Louis van Gaal,” director Nico-Jan Hoogma was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“[We] were looking for a coach with exceptional qualities… and for whom coaching the national team does not hold any secrets.”

It’s clear that van Gaal commands the absolute respect of his charges and if he can replicate or better Holland’s third-place finish in the 2014 World Cup, his will be the most popular of appointments.