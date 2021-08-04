Menu

Video: Leicester City star Wesley Fofana stretchered off after dreadful tackle in pre season vs Villarreal

Leicester City FC
There’s nothing worse than a preseason friendly when it’s played at a walking pace and it doesn’t even resemble football, but there’s a line to be drawn when it comes to aggression.

As a general rule players will hold off when it comes to putting in risky challenges and leaving something on the opposing player, but the Villarreal player didn’t get that memo today after thundering through Leicester City star Wesley Fofana:

The Foxes have since confirmed that he had to be stretchered off, so this is the last thing they need ahead of the new season:

