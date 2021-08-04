When Unai Emery’s Villarreal side come to town, you know that you’re going to have to work extra hard in order to take anything from a game, even a pre-season friendly, but after Harvey Barnes’ wonder-strike for Leicester, the Foxes had a little breathing space.

The Yellow Submarine were on the attack and looking to equalise after going behind, however, a swift counter from Brendan Rodgers’ side was finished off emphatically by Barnes who arrowed the ball into the roof of the net.