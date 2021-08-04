Menu

Video: Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes hits superb breakaway goal against Europa League winners Villarreal

Leicester City FC
Posted by

When Unai Emery’s Villarreal side come to town, you know that you’re going to have to work extra hard in order to take anything from a game, even a pre-season friendly, but after Harvey Barnes’ wonder-strike for Leicester, the Foxes had a little breathing space.

The Yellow Submarine were on the attack and looking to equalise after going behind, however, a swift counter from Brendan Rodgers’ side was finished off emphatically by Barnes who arrowed the ball into the roof of the net.

More Stories Harvey Barnes Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.