West Ham United are said to be keen on a deal for Sao Paulo talent Igor Gomes this summer.

The Hammers on the lookout for reinforcements this summer as they prepare for a Europa League campaign.

And with loan star Jesse Lingard looking increasingly unlikely to return to the club, it seems they are looking elsewhere.

According to French outlet Homme du Match via HITC, West Ham have taken a ‘keen interest’ in Sao Paulo’s Gomes, who has been described as ‘the new Kaka’ by the report.

A fee of €15million (£12.7m) is being discussed for the 22-year-old, who plies his trade as an attacking midfielder.

In the current season – which is ongoing in South America – Gomes has managed two goals and three assists in 28 appearances.

Those aren’t Lingard-level returns, but Gomes is still a very young player and one who is highly rated in Brazil.

The 22-year-old is a Brazil under-23 international, but he was not picked to compete at this summer’s Olympics with his nation.