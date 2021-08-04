West Ham United seeks to land São Paulo starlet as Jesse Lingard alternative

There are only a few weeks left until the summer transfer window closes, and West Ham United appears to be realizing that they’ll likely not have Jesse Lingard.

As a result, the East London side appears to be ready to venture into the South American transfer market for some help in the 2021-22 season. According to Homme du Match, The Hammers are trying to land São Paulo FC Igor Gomes.

The report further details that Gomes could cost West Ham around €15 million (£12.5 million). The 22-year-old has made 114 appearances for São Paulo, scoring eight goals while registering nine assists for the Brazilian side.

West Ham has the UEFA Europa League competition on top of domestic league and cups this season, so they’ll need to find players that can give them a chance to compete and perhaps win some silverware this upcoming season.

It will be interesting to see if David Moyes’ squad can secure the deal for Gomes with the Premier League season around the corner.