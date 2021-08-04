Premier League side Wolves have submitted a bid of £10m for out-of-favour Liverpool attacker Divock Origi, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Konur reports that the Reds are demanding £20m for the services of the 26-year-old fan favourite, who started just six of his 16 appearances across all competitions last season.

Jurgen Klopp has called on the Belgian as a rotation option and impact substitute for the majority of his time at Anfield, but Origi saw his playing time massively cut last season and now an exit is targeted.

Spanish publication Fichajes add that Wolves are on the hunt for a new striker as they hope to sell Rafa Mir this summer and feel Fabio Silva is still too young to serve as the replacement for Raul Jimenez.

See More: Liverpool have 21-year-old attacker “very high” on transfer wish-list, club may have to sell due to financial issues

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool could hold key advantage over transfer rival in race to sign £13.5m star Jack Grealish could make Man City debut this weekend with medical set for Aston Villa playmaker to seal record £100m transfer Video: Arsenal show class with special surprise awaiting Bukayo Saka on his return from Euro 2020

Wolves are clearly looking past what the ace was able to show last season and believe that Origi can contribute to their frontline, the Belgian’s versatility in being able to play across the front three could be very useful to the Wanderers.

Origi will be remembered as a Liverpool hero by the supporters after some big goals over the years, most notably the game-changing brace he netted in the Champions League semis against Barcelona.