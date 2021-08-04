Granit Xhaka will land a small pay rise as Arsenal work to finalise a new four-year contract for the midfielder, according to James Benge of CBS Sport.

Benge reports that it ‘may not be long’ before the new deal for Xhaka is announced, marking a quick turnaround on the Swiss star’s future after he was courted by Jose Mourinho and Roma this summer.

To clarify, Xhaka is expected to put pen to paper on a new four-year contract until 2025, the 28-year-old is not being handed a four-year extension from the end of his current terms.

The north London outfit forked out £35m to recruit Xhaka before Euro 2016, per BBC Sport and the ace has endured a mixed spell that has brought constant criticism – perhaps unfair at times.

*The contract would be four years. Not the extension. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 3, 2021

Xhaka was very important for Mikel Arteta’s side last season, starting 42 of his 45 appearances across all competitions.

The Gunners have added to their midfield ranks this summer with the recruitment of Belgian talent Albert Sambi Lokonga and they’ll be hoping that Thomas Partey can start to prove his price-tag once he returns from injury.