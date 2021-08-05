Arsenal still in for potential £40m transfer specifically requested by member of coaching staff

Arsenal are reportedly still making a new goalkeeper a priority transfer target this summer as they continue to chase Sheffield United ace Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international caught the eye at Bramall Lane last season, even if he couldn’t help the Blades avoid relegation from the Premier League, with the player earning himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

It now seems Arsenal are eager to sign him this summer after the club’s goalkeeping coach identified him as an ideal purchase, though he could cost as much as £40million to sign from Sheffield United, according to Pete O’Rourke in conversation with Terry Flewers on The Done Deal Show in the video clip below…

It remains to be seen if Arsenal would realistically pay quite that much for Ramsdale, even if he does look a decent ‘keeper and a possible upgrade on Bernd Leno.

For £40m, however, Gooners might expect a bigger name to be able to come in, so it will be interesting to see if they push for this deal or explore other options in the weeks ahead.