Arsenal reportedly face competition from Southampton for the signing of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

Still, the Gunners, who have recently been linked with Abraham by the Evening Standard, may hold the advantage in this possible deal as Southampton are only keen on signing him on loan, whereas Chelsea would prefer a permanent sale to help fund their bid for Romelu Lukaku, according to The Athletic.

The Saints could do with bringing in a new forward this summer after Danny Ings’ move to Aston Villa, with Abraham looking like a fine option for most Premier League clubs, even if he’s struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The Standard’s report suggests Chelsea could be set to lower their asking price for Abraham, which might make a permanent move to somewhere like the Emirates Stadium more likely.

Arsenal would also do well to move for Abraham after the loss of form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, though some fans will question if the England international is really good enough for their ambitions.

Having said that, Arsenal are not the force they once were, so might have to accept that someone like Abraham is now a more realistic calibre of player for them to be targeting.

The 23-year-old has also shown plenty of potential in his career so far, even if he hasn’t quite managed to hold down a regular place in the Chelsea first-team, which is no disgrace considering the big names he’s often been up against.