Agents of Lyon midfielder left shocked by Arsenal’s pursuit of James Maddison

Following his side’s failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League, Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar is understood to be available at a cut-price. However, despite being relentlessly linked for the past two years with a move to Arsenal, the midfielder’s future is still uncertain – especially with the Gunners seemingly keen to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims that although the Frenchman would be available for around £25m, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners remain keen on landing Maddison.

Aouar, 23, has spent the majority of his career at Lyon after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2009.

Since forcing his way into the club’s senior first-team, the 23-year-old has gone on to feature in 170 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 63 goals, along the way.

MORE: Chelsea legend Michael Ballack’s son dies in accident, aged 18

Despite being named as the club’s captain, Aouar, whose contract expires in 2023, is expected to move on especially considering Lyon’s finances have taken a hit in recent times.

The latest in the ongoing saga suggests that the player’s representatives have been left surprised by the Gunners’ decision to pursue Maddison.

Irrespective of the Londoners’ desire to land Maddison though, The Sun believe Aouar is still hopeful he can bag a big move to the Emirates this summer.