Arsenal still “hopeful” of clinching transfer that would majorly spoil Chelsea’s plans

Arsenal are reportedly still hopeful of doing a deal for the transfer of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Gunners could do with thinking about a replacement for the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Martinez’s fine form for Inter suggests he could be ideal to come in as a long-term signing to lead the line for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Inter have well-documented financial issues at the moment, having already sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and Romelu Lukaku could also be on his way out, with Chelsea looking in an increasingly strong position to seal a deal, CaughtOffside understands.

Still, Pete O’Rourke has told The Done Deal Show that he expects Inter would much rather keep Lukaku and sell Martinez, with Arsenal described by the reporter as still being “hopeful” over landing the Argentina international…

This sounds encouraging for Arsenal, as it represents an opportunity not only to majorly strengthen their squad, but also to wreck Chelsea’s plans for this summer.

The Blues urgently need a signing like Lukaku up front after the poor form of Timo Werner last season, and Lukaku looks ideal for Thomas Tuchel’s needs.

If Arsenal can sign Martinez, that could end Chelsea’s hopes of signing Lukaku and would most likely leave them short of other options in the transfer market to get the elite centre-forward they so desperately need.

  1. Edu Please, Do You best And buy Lautaro Martinez, Onana, Maddison Sell Xhaka And Keep Lacazette + Joe Willock.

    Reply

