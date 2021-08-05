Menu

Arsenal dealt James Maddison transfer blow as Leicester City make demand

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Arsenal could be set to walk away from a deal for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

The Gunners are keen on Maddison as they look to fill the creative void left by loan star Martin Odegaard, who returned to Real Madrid this summer.

And according to football.london, they have already made a significant offer to Leicester City, including Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and some cash on top.

But according to Football365, the Foxes have rejected that offer, demanding £60million upfront for their star midfielder.

And amid that request from Leicester, Arsenal are set to walk away from the deal, according to the report.

James Maddison has admirers at Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa’s next captain reported following Grealish’s impending move to Man City
Video: FIGHT breaks out between fans during Chelsea vs Tottenham friendly clash
Paul Pogba makes decision on whether to play for Man Utd amid transfer speculation

It’s claimed that the Gunners are not willing to pay as much as £60million in cash having already splashed out £50million on Brighton defender Ben White.

Leicester’s stance could be a huge blow for the Gunners, who are desperate to land a creative midfield player this summer.

Edu and Mikel Arteta could now be forced to look elsewhere and with time running out in the transfer window, which closes at the end of this month.

More Stories James Maddison Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.