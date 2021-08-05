Arsenal could be set to walk away from a deal for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

The Gunners are keen on Maddison as they look to fill the creative void left by loan star Martin Odegaard, who returned to Real Madrid this summer.

And according to football.london, they have already made a significant offer to Leicester City, including Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and some cash on top.

But according to Football365, the Foxes have rejected that offer, demanding £60million upfront for their star midfielder.

And amid that request from Leicester, Arsenal are set to walk away from the deal, according to the report.

It’s claimed that the Gunners are not willing to pay as much as £60million in cash having already splashed out £50million on Brighton defender Ben White.

Leicester’s stance could be a huge blow for the Gunners, who are desperate to land a creative midfield player this summer.

Edu and Mikel Arteta could now be forced to look elsewhere and with time running out in the transfer window, which closes at the end of this month.