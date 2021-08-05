Menu

Arsenal tell Sheffield United they will pay £50m to complete transfer on one condition

Arsenal FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Arsenal are considering an audacious attempt to lure two Sheffield United stars for just £50million.

The Gunners are keen to sign a homegrown goalkeeper this summer, and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale emerged as an early contender.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are still keen on the English stopper, and will continue to pursue his signature despite Sheffield United’s valuation of £30million, as reported by football.london.

But Arsenal want two players from Bramall Lane, and they want them both for just £50million, according to the Daily Star report.

The Gunners are also keen on midfielder Sander Berge as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield.

Sander Berge has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Romano offers key update on Grealish to Man City transfer with Guardiola detail
Grealish’s impending transfer to Man City could prompt position change for midfield maestro
Revealed: Liverpool & Arsenal cleared to sign exciting star for just £34million

And despite the Norwegian having a release clause of £35million, Arsenal are hoping to convince Sheffield United of selling both of their star players for a combined £50million.

Just whether the Blades would accept such an offer remains to be seen, but having suffered relegation back to the Championship, the offer may represent a good opportunity to bring in a significant chunk of cash.

More Stories Aaron Ramsdale Mikel Arteta Sander Berge

5 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. We want goalmachine to that position like Isco, madison,continho and so on .I am not crying for Odegaard.

    Reply

  3. Sell Willock and get Aouar simple
    Sell Elneny and get Daiwara simpe
    Sell Torera and get Yves/Bruno simple
    Sell Bellerin and get Max Aaron simple
    Sell Laca and Nketiah get Correa
    Sell Holding and Chambers and get Tapsoba
    Sell Kolasanic and Willian and get a future young star
    Sell Nelson and get Adam Traore
    Promote Hale youngsters
    Team sorted

    Reply

  4. But you people should better look for a striker than even agoal keeper sometimes how do you see fans tell me

    Reply

  5. Both Rammers and Sander can better themselves than at the Gooners. No Eurppe and possible relegation candidates with Arteta in charge.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.