Arsenal are considering an audacious attempt to lure two Sheffield United stars for just £50million.
The Gunners are keen to sign a homegrown goalkeeper this summer, and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale emerged as an early contender.
According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are still keen on the English stopper, and will continue to pursue his signature despite Sheffield United’s valuation of £30million, as reported by football.london.
But Arsenal want two players from Bramall Lane, and they want them both for just £50million, according to the Daily Star report.
The Gunners are also keen on midfielder Sander Berge as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield.
And despite the Norwegian having a release clause of £35million, Arsenal are hoping to convince Sheffield United of selling both of their star players for a combined £50million.
Just whether the Blades would accept such an offer remains to be seen, but having suffered relegation back to the Championship, the offer may represent a good opportunity to bring in a significant chunk of cash.
Bring back Martin Odegaard back to Arsenal and Aaron
We want goalmachine to that position like Isco, madison,continho and so on .I am not crying for Odegaard.
Sell Willock and get Aouar simple
Sell Elneny and get Daiwara simpe
Sell Torera and get Yves/Bruno simple
Sell Bellerin and get Max Aaron simple
Sell Laca and Nketiah get Correa
Sell Holding and Chambers and get Tapsoba
Sell Kolasanic and Willian and get a future young star
Sell Nelson and get Adam Traore
Promote Hale youngsters
Team sorted
But you people should better look for a striker than even agoal keeper sometimes how do you see fans tell me
Both Rammers and Sander can better themselves than at the Gooners. No Eurppe and possible relegation candidates with Arteta in charge.