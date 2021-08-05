Arsenal are considering an audacious attempt to lure two Sheffield United stars for just £50million.

The Gunners are keen to sign a homegrown goalkeeper this summer, and Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale emerged as an early contender.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are still keen on the English stopper, and will continue to pursue his signature despite Sheffield United’s valuation of £30million, as reported by football.london.

But Arsenal want two players from Bramall Lane, and they want them both for just £50million, according to the Daily Star report.

The Gunners are also keen on midfielder Sander Berge as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield.

And despite the Norwegian having a release clause of £35million, Arsenal are hoping to convince Sheffield United of selling both of their star players for a combined £50million.

Just whether the Blades would accept such an offer remains to be seen, but having suffered relegation back to the Championship, the offer may represent a good opportunity to bring in a significant chunk of cash.