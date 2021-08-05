Arsenal have been told it would be ‘easier’ to turn attention elsewhere amid their struggles to sign James Maddison.

The Gunners are said to be pursuing a deal for the Leicester City midfielder with football.london reporting a swap deal has been proposed, including cash, as well as Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Neilson.

Fresh reports today have claimed the Foxes are demanding a cash-only deal worth £60million, a deal Arsenal might struggle to pull off.

And amid those struggles, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed it would be ‘easier’ for Arsenal to pull a deal off for another target in Martin Odegaard.

He said on Sky Sports, via The Boot Room: “Maddison is not the only player Arsenal are looking at. They’re keeping an eye on Martin Odegaard’s situation at Real Madrid where he has two years left on his contract.

“He spent the second half of last season at the Emirates but Odegaard went back to Madrid and said he wanted to fight for a place in the side under Carlo Ancelotti.

“There could yet be a situation where Real would allow him to go and Arsenal would be interested. Compared to a Maddison deal, this one would be a lot cheaper and easier to do. It wouldn’t cost them in the region of £60m-£70m.”

Despite that, it’s understood Real Madrid are keen to keep Odegaard, particularly now that midfielder Toni Kroos has been ruled out for the opening weeks of the season.