Menu

Aston Villa made bold late attempt to keep Jack Grealish amid Man City transfer

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

Aston Villa were reportedly willing to pay Jack Grealish more than he has been offered at Manchester City to stay at the club.

City appear to be closing in on a move for Grealish, with a move worth around £100million in motion.

And according to Karveh Solhekol, Villa made it particularly difficult for Grealish to leave, despite not standing in his way of an exit.

The Sky Sports reporter claims the midfielder was ‘absolutely torn’ on whether to leave for City, but has now decided to go ahead with the move.

According to Sky Sports, Villa made it difficult by offering Grealish more than he is set to earn at Manchester City in a bid to convince him to stay.

More Stories / Latest News
James Maddison to Arsenal transfer odds tumble amid growing speculation
When Raphael Varane could make Man Utd debut as Real Madrid star boards flight
Arsenal still in for potential £40m transfer specifically requested by member of coaching staff

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Though, whether the Midlands did indeed offer that much is unlikely.

CaughtOffside understands Grealish will become the Premier League’s third-highest earner at Manchester City on a wage worth £360,000-per-week.

It’s extremely unlikely Villa could have offered that amount to their club captain, regardless of how desperate they were to keep him around.

More Stories Jack Grealish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.