Aston Villa’s next captain reported following Grealish’s impending move to Man City

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Aston Villa is set to name defender Tyrone Mings as their new captain following attacker Jack Grealish’s impending transfer to Manchester City.

Mings, 28, joined Villa in the winter of 2019, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following summer in a deal worth £20m.

Since his arrival in the Midlands, the commanding England international has gone on to feature in 91 matches, in all competitions.

MORE: Arsenal still “hopeful” of clinching transfer that would majorly spoil Chelsea’s plans

So impressive has Mings been since he teamed up with Dean Smith two years ago, the club’s hierarchy are now expected to name him as their new captain once Grealish completes his move to Manchester City.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims to have spoken to a club source who has confirmed Mings will wear the side’s armband next season.

Grealish’s move to the Citizens is expected to be completed in the coming days with the transfer understood to be a new British record after both clubs reached an agreement within the region of £100m, as per Fabrizio Romano.

