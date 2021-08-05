Menu

Atletico Madrid join the hunt to sign Chelsea star as exit rumours intensify

Atletico Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma.

Zouma was previously seen as the future of Chelsea’s backline, certainly with Jose Mourinho at the helm, but a serious knee injury and an absence of development in the passing department as done him no favours.

With the Frenchman seemingly not to the taste of Thomas Tuchel, it’d be no surprise if he were to depart this summer, especially considering there’s no shortage of interest in securing his services.

As reported by The Athletic, there was previously suggestion that Zouma could head to Sevilla in a deal which would see Jules Kounde sign for Chelsea. The report also mentions interest from West Ham.

Kurt Zouma is reportedly attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, among others

Fichajes have now added Atletico Madrid to the list of clubs thought to be interested in acquiring Zouma. He’s thought to be an option for Diego Simeone in his efforts to strengthen his defence.

Zouma was given the opportunity to start for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly with Tottenham yesterday evening, but it’s difficult to see him still being at the club beyond the transfer deadline.

