The agent of Arsenal new-boy Ben White has praised the impressive attention to detail from the Gunners in their recruitment process.

Arsenal recently signed England international White from Brighton, and it sounds like he’s over the moon to have made the big move to the Emirates Stadium.

Many Gooners will be pleased to see their club bringing in a centre-back of this quality, with White looking like a necessary addition as a long-term replacement for the departing David Luiz this summer.

On top of that, it will surely be encouraging to hear White’s agent Alex Levack speaking so highly of the way Arsenal do things, as it surely bodes well for luring other big names to the club in the future.

White impressed at Brighton and during a loan spell at Leeds United, with many around the country likely to have been well aware for some time just what a big talent the 23-year-old is.

Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t at their best last season but the signing of White, as well as Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, should help the team improve in the campaign ahead.