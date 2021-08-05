Menu

Brendan Rodgers lifts lid on James Maddison’s future amid Arsenal speculation

Speaking in a recent press conference, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has opened up on whether or not expects James Maddison to remain a Foxes’ player next season amid intense speculation the midfielder is wanted by Arsenal.

Maddison, 24, joined Leicester City in 2018 following a £22.5m move from Norwich City.

Since arriving at The King Power Stadium, the highly-rated midfielder has gone on to feature in 118 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 47 goals, along the way.

However, despite his important role in the Foxes’ first-team, the 24-year-old, who still has three years left on his contract, has seen his name become the subject of much transfer speculation.

Heavily linked with a switch to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, recent reports have suggested the Gunners are prepared to pay as much as £60m in cash in exchange for the Englishman’s services.

However, reacting to the speculation, manager Rodgers, who was recently asked for his thoughts, admitted that he believes Maddison will stay with the club ahead of next season.

