Brutal extent of Wesley Fofana’s leg injury reported

Leicester City’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday night saw defender Wesley Fofana suffer a horrendous lower leg injury.

After being hacked at by opponent Fer Nino, the young Frenchman was seen writhing in agony.

Having been stretchered off the field of play, clearly in a world of discomfort, fans were rightfully concerned about the wellbeing of their talented centre-back.

Despite posting an image to social media shortly after the game, the full details of how badly hurt the defender was have recently emerged.

Rob Tanner, who works as The Athletic’s reporter for Leicester City, has recently offered fans an update on Fofana’s injury, revealing how he was forced to undergo some emergency treatment in the team’s dressing room.

Brendan Rodgers says Fofana dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibia against Villarreal. The ankle was reset in the changing room. Having scan today after swelling goes down to determine the extent of the damage #LCFC — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) August 5, 2021

Tanner claims that after having his ankle reset by club staff as well as suffering a fracture to his fibia bone, Fofana is now set to have a scan to learn how badly his season will be impacted.