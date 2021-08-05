Menu

Brutal extent of Wesley Fofana’s leg injury reported

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal on Wednesday night saw defender Wesley Fofana suffer a horrendous lower leg injury.

After being hacked at by opponent Fer Nino, the young Frenchman was seen writhing in agony.

Having been stretchered off the field of play, clearly in a world of discomfort, fans were rightfully concerned about the wellbeing of their talented centre-back.

Despite posting an image to social media shortly after the game, the full details of how badly hurt the defender was have recently emerged.

Image courtesy of Wesley Fofana’s Instagram

MORE: Chelsea’s superb line up if they add Lukaku and Kounde transfers to Tuchel’s preferred 3-4-3 formation

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Liverpool duo’s quick-fire double gives Reds pre-season lead vs. Bologna
Grealish’s Man City arrival could open door for La Liga giants to make move for wide-man
Heart-wrenching details behind death of Michael Ballack’s son emerge as police make statement

Rob Tanner, who works as The Athletic’s reporter for Leicester City, has recently offered fans an update on Fofana’s injury, revealing how he was forced to undergo some emergency treatment in the team’s dressing room.

Tanner claims that after having his ankle reset by club staff as well as suffering a fracture to his fibia bone, Fofana is now set to have a scan to learn how badly his season will be impacted.

More Stories Wesley Fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.