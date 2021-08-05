Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing up a potential summer transfer window deal for Norwich City star Todd Cantwell as they look set to lose Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Cantwell has shown huge potential in his career so far, putting in some exciting displays for Norwich in both the Premier League and the Championship, and it would make sense that bigger clubs may now be taking a look at him.

Villa have already had a superb transfer window with moves for Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings, but Cantwell is now also being linked as a possible replacement for City-bound Grealish, according to Sky Sports.

Although Villa have already spent a lot on new faces, Sky Sports note that Grealish is close to moving to the Etihad Stadium for as much a £100million, which could mean there’s still more money for Dean Smith to make changes to his squad.

Although Grealish has been a world class performer for Villa, they could be in decent shape in attack if they have the likes of Cantwell, Buendia, Bailey and Ings linking up together in the 2021/22 season.

This sounds encouraging for City in terms of their move for Grealish, with a move surely close to going through if Villa are already thinking about replacements for the England international.