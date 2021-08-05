Chelsea legend Michael Ballack’s son dies in accident, aged 18

There’s sad news breaking this afternoon, with the son of former Chelsea star Michael Ballack passing away at the age of just 18.

The teenager was reportedly in a quadbike accident near his home in Portugal, with local media stating he had to be rescued from the vehicle by firefighters.

Emilio Ballack was then apparently announced dead at 2am this morning, in what will undoubtedly be devastating news for his family and friends.

Chelsea fans have been taking to Twitter with messages of support for their former player, who is considered an all-time great of German football.

The 44-year-old won the Premier League title and three FA Cups during his four years at Stamford Bridge between 2006 and 2010, and also starred for clubs like Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Huge thoughts & prayers out to @Ballack & his family during this extremely heartbreaking time ? — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 5, 2021

Just read the news that Michael Ballack’s son has unfortunately passed away in a crash, thoughts and prayers from the whole Chelsea family are with you at this horrific time, stay strong @Ballack ? pic.twitter.com/lLu6S4h8JV — Pys (@CFCPys) August 5, 2021

My thoughts and prayers to Michael Ballack and his family during this sad period of their lives. What a tragic event. ? — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) August 5, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the news of @Ballack's son passing. No age to have life taken away from you. Thoughts with the family. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiewiIkinson) August 5, 2021

Sincere condolences going out to the family of Michael Ballack right now. Our thoughts are with you all. — Si & Dan Talk Chelsea (@SiandDanTalkCFC) August 5, 2021

Ballack also scored 42 goals in 98 caps for the German national team in a glittering career.

Everyone here at CaughtOffside wishes Ballack and his family our sincerest condolences after this tragic news.