Chelsea legend Michael Ballack’s son dies in accident, aged 18

Chelsea FC
There’s sad news breaking this afternoon, with the son of former Chelsea star Michael Ballack passing away at the age of just 18.

The teenager was reportedly in a quadbike accident near his home in Portugal, with local media stating he had to be rescued from the vehicle by firefighters.

Emilio Ballack was then apparently announced dead at 2am this morning, in what will undoubtedly be devastating news for his family and friends.

Chelsea fans have been taking to Twitter with messages of support for their former player, who is considered an all-time great of German football.

The 44-year-old won the Premier League title and three FA Cups during his four years at Stamford Bridge between 2006 and 2010, and also starred for clubs like Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Ballack also scored 42 goals in 98 caps for the German national team in a glittering career.

Everyone here at CaughtOffside wishes Ballack and his family our sincerest condolences after this tragic news.

