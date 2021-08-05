A fight broke out at last night’s friendly match between Chelsea and Tottenham, with some fans clashing in the stands.

It seems one Spurs supporter ended up in the Chelsea end, and didn’t do too much to hide his support for the visiting north London side.

The game finished 2-2, with Chelsea losing a two-goal lead to their rivals as they welcomed spectators back to Stamford Bridge after so much of last season and the year before was played behind closed doors, or occasionally very small crowds.

We’re now seeing grounds close to full capacity again, which is mostly great to see, though it’s a shame to see violent scenes like this…

??? | NEW: A fight that broke out in the Chelsea vs Tottenham game yesterday after a Spurs fan said ‘come on Spurs’ in the Chelsea end. pic.twitter.com/3Uepbl4qlB — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) August 5, 2021

Thankfully it didn’t escalate into a bigger brawl, with the clash broken up quickly before anyone was seriously hurt.

Tensions may well have been high as Chelsea fans could be heard chanting mockingly about the absence of Tottenham star Harry Kane throughout the match.