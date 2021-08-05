Chelsea ace set to sign new contract before heading out on loan

Chelsea youngster Dujon Sterling is reportedly expected to sign a new contract before heading out on loan for the season, according to Chelsea News.

The 21-year-old has been loaned out a few times by the Blues now, making just two senior appearances for the west London giants in his entire career to date.

Still, Chelsea News suggest Sterling is in the club’s long-term plans as he’s looking set to put pen to paper on a new deal before his latest temporary move away from Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen where Sterling might end up next, but he’s previously had spells with Coventry City in League One, and with Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Chelsea would probably do well to get Sterling out on loan to a Premier League club now if there are any suitors, as this would make sense as the next step in his development.

The England Under-20 international came up through Chelsea’s academy, which continues to produce some top talents at the moment.

Mason Mount and Reece James have become key players for the first-team after developing at youth level with CFC, while Billy Gilmour looks another big talent to watch out for in the near future.

It remains to be seen if Sterling can also replicate that success, but he’ll no doubt hope to impress if he gets another chance to go out on loan and play regularly.