Contact made: Lionel Messi could have a new club soon as PSG make their move

There’s still a feeling of shock in the football world due to Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona, mainly because the general expectation was that he was getting ready to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club.

Obviously any club in world football would be happy to take him on but only a select few have the resources to even think about making an offer.

Man City would be one but they’ve just signed Jack Grealish so that feels impossible, so the obvious destination was always going to be PSG.

They have a ton of money behind them, Messi would get a chance to link up with Neymar again, while the Argentine would also help to complete the superteam that they want to assemble in a bid to finally win the Champions League.

It now appears that PSG have made their move, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that they’ve made contact with Messi over signing him.

Barca fans may still be hoping that this is all simply an extraordinary throwing of the toys out of the pram as Barca protest a new agreement with La Liga, but it finally looks like they will need to prepare for life without the great man.