Crystal Palace in advanced talks to sign £20M-rated Blackburn Rovers forward

Crystal Palace are in advanced talks to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, according to Sky Sports.

Armstrong, 24, netted 28 goals in 40 Championship appearances for Blackburn last term, an impressive return while playing in a side which finished 15th in the table.

His good performances at Ewood Park appear to have caught the eye at Selhurst Park, with Sky Sports reporting that Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal to sign him.

The Newcastle-born forward is also thought to be of interest to Southampton, as per the report, but Palace are the side most strongly interest at current.

Sky Sports report that Palace have had an initial bid for Armstrong turned down, with Blackburn holding out for a fee in the region of £20M, but they have not been deterred.

Patrick Vieira’s men have been splashing the cash in the transfer window thus far, so you imagine an agreement with Blackburn may well be around the corner.

