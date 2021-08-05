Club hopeful of signing Liverpool ace despite seeing initial offer rejected

Sheffield United are reportedly hopeful of signing Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan this summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds in a surprise move from Preston North End back in January, coming in as something of an emergency signing while the club had an absolute nightmare with injuries in defence.

Davies hasn’t played a single game for Liverpool so far, however, and it now looks like he could be making a speedy departure from Anfield.

According to Goal, Sheffield United are hoping to sign Davies on loan, despite Liverpool previously rejecting an offer that would have included the option of a permanent move.

The report states that Davies himself is keen to play regular first-team football, so he could do well to make the move to Bramall Lane this summer.

Despite it undoubtedly being tempting for him to accept an offer to move to Anfield at the time, Davies may now be seeing that it would be better for him to drop back to Championship level.

The Englishman was never particularly likely to get much of a run in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, but he could be a decent signing for Sheffield United.