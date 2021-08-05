Menu

Exclusive: Man United veteran expecting to be asked to transfer shirt number to Varane

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are closing in on officially unveiling Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as their third summer signing. Now on English soil, the French World Cup winner is expected to be announced as a new Red Devil once he passes a medical. 

However, while fans wait to see their new four-time Champions League winner holding the club’s famous red shirt, preparations behind-the-scenes are already well underway with regards to what squad number the Frenchman will take on.

According to a close senior club source, the preference is for Varane to become the side’s long-term number four – the number currently worn by out-of-favour centre-back Phil Jones.

Phil Jones was signed to Manchester United by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011

CaughtOffside has been informed that while no decision has yet been made, Jones is expecting to be asked to transfer his shirt number to the squad’s latest addition as soon as his new teammate’s medical is complete.

MORE: Brendan Rodgers lifts lid on James Maddison’s future amid Arsenal speculation

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could allow star to join Premier League rivals in a swap transfer
Leeds United look to sign wonderkid who’s been on trial at Man United
More Messi hurt for Barcelona as his next move could result in Real Madrid signing their dream target

Although his own long-term future is still unknown, sources have also confirmed that Jones is most likely to spend next season out on loan, so long as he can prove his fitness.

More Stories Phil Jones Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.