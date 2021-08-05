Exclusive: Man United veteran expecting to be asked to transfer shirt number to Varane

Manchester United are closing in on officially unveiling Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as their third summer signing. Now on English soil, the French World Cup winner is expected to be announced as a new Red Devil once he passes a medical.

However, while fans wait to see their new four-time Champions League winner holding the club’s famous red shirt, preparations behind-the-scenes are already well underway with regards to what squad number the Frenchman will take on.

According to a close senior club source, the preference is for Varane to become the side’s long-term number four – the number currently worn by out-of-favour centre-back Phil Jones.

CaughtOffside has been informed that while no decision has yet been made, Jones is expecting to be asked to transfer his shirt number to the squad’s latest addition as soon as his new teammate’s medical is complete.

Although his own long-term future is still unknown, sources have also confirmed that Jones is most likely to spend next season out on loan, so long as he can prove his fitness.