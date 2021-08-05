Former Premier League goalkeeper urges Everton to sell key man

Following recent reports suggesting he is not part of manager Rafael Benitez’s long-term plans, former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has urged Everton to sell midfielder maestro James Rodriguez.

It was reported by the Liverpool Echo that Benitez has informed the Columbian he is free to leave the Toffees this summer, so long as a suitable bid arrives.

Much to the surprise at the time from fans, Rodriguez, 30, joined Everton last summer following a free transfer from Real Madrid.

Having featured in 26 matches, in all competitions, during his debut season in England’s top-flight, the talented midfielder went on to rack up six goals and an impressive nine assists.

However, following the shock departure of former manager Carlo Ancelotti, Rodriguez has recently seen his long-term future in Merseyside heavily speculated.

Following reports that he may not have a place in Benitez’s first-team plans next season, Kenny has urged the Toffees to do their best to bin the South American.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider about the conundrum Rodriguez’s situation now poses, Kenny said: “They need to get him out the door as soon as possible.

“Obviously he’ll be on big wages so it might be a difficult one. But if he’s not in Benitez’s plans then there’s no point in having him sitting around.

“I’m sure the player won’t want to be there if he isn’t going to be playing. So it would suit everyone for him to move on.

“Like I said, he’s on huge wages so it could be difficult to get rid of him when he’s only been there 12 months.

“It’s a shame because I was looking forward to watching him in the Premier League, but things change.”