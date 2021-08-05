Jack Grealish has reportedly been spotted after having his medical at Manchester City.

The Sun have photos of the England international in a car alongside a driver with a Man City badge on their shirt, with the Aston Villa star’s move to the Etihad Stadium seemingly edging ever closer to completion.

As CaughtOffside have previously reported, Grealish’s move to City has been in the works for some time now, despite him also being keen on joining their rivals Manchester United in the past.

It shouldn’t be too long now before the signing of Grealish is officially announced by City. For now, these images surely more or less confirm it all anyway…

City have done well to sign a world class talent like Grealish, who could be the ideal long-term replacement for David Silva in Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 25-year-old showed his class during his time at Villa Park and it makes sense that he’s now set to join a bigger club where he can win the kind of major trophies he’s so capable of winning.