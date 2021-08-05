Manchester City completing the Jack Grealish transfer would reportedly open the door for Bernardo Silva to leave the club this summer.

This could have Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on alert for a deal to snap up the Portugal international, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

Silva has been a fine player for City during his time in the Premier League, though he slightly fell down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s plans last season.

With Grealish now widely expected to complete a move to the Etihad Stadium imminently, as per BBC Sport and others, it makes sense that Silva could be the one way make way in that area of Guardiola’s squad.

Some City fans may be disappointed to see the former Monaco man move on, but there’s no doubt Grealish could be an upgrade in that department.

Still, Silva is a quality player and it makes sense that big clubs like Barca and Atletico could be in for him, as per Mundo Deportivo’s report.

The La Liga giants will no doubt be aware of what the 26-year-old is capable of, and he looks like he’d be a particularly good fit at the Nou Camp in particular.

MORE: Aston Villa prepare exciting Grealish replacement

Diego Simeone’s side won the title last season, however, so might be the more tempting destination for Silva right now.

Barcelona’s recent signings of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay might also mean Silva would encounter the same issues around guaranteed playing time if he were to link up with the Catalan giants.