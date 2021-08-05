Grealish’s impending transfer to Man City could prompt position change for midfield maestro

Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is on the verge of becoming Britain’s most expensive football transfer in history. The talented attacker is set to undergo a medical with Premier League champions Manchester City in the coming hours which, all being well, will see him complete a stunning £100m move. However, while fans are rightfully excited at the prospect of seeing one of England’s most unique creators put pen to paper, Grealish’s impending transfer could also benefit another Manchester City star.

That’s according to a recent article from the Manchester Evening News, who speculate that once Grealish is finally introduced to Pep Guardiola’s squad, the Spanish tactician is likely to deploy his new £100m man as a left-sided winger – a position Grealish is familiar with.

However, with Grealish set to become the Citizen’s new wide-man, questions have been raised over what that could mean for the likes of international partner Phil Foden.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented young attackers to burst onto the scene in recent years, Foden’s development under the guidance of Guardiola has become a subject of much interest.

Expected to seamlessly step into the void left by veteran creator David Silva two years ago, Foden has enjoyed a hugely impressive senior breakthrough season.

During the most recent 2021-22 campaign, the young England international featured in 50 matches, in all competitions, directly contributed to an impressive 26 goals, along the way.

Ahead of what is expected to be another crucial season for Foden, MEN believe that Guardiola may opt to unleash the attacker in a more centralised role, allowing the likes of Grealish and Ferran Torres to occupy the wide spaces.