Grealish’s Man City arrival could open door for La Liga giants to make move for wide-man

According to recent reports, Jack Grealish’s impending arrival at Manchester City could prompt La Liga champions Atletico Madrid to make a summer move for wide-attacker Bernardo Silva.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claims the Portuguese attacker is wanted by both Barcelona and Diego Simone’s Atletico Madrid.

However, in light of some very tight finances, Barcelona is expected to concede defeat in their pursuit with Atletico Madrid viewed as the most likely side to offer Silva a route out of Manchester.

Since joining the Citizens in 2017, following a £45m move from French side Monaco, Silva, 26, has gone on to play a huge role in Pep Guardiola’s successes.

Having featured in 201 matches, in all competitions, the Portugal international has directly contributed to 79 goals.

However, despite still having four years left on his current contract, with Aston Villa’s Grealish now expected to become Britain’s most expensive player following a £100m agreement, Silva has been tipped to become one of the stars offloaded in order for the champions to balance their books.