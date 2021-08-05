Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been given a huge boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina international has been strongly linked with both clubs in recent times, though it’s been claimed that his release clause is as high as £68million.

It has now emerged that Real Betis could be ready to sanction Rodriguez’s sale for around half that, with clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal cleared to snap him up for just £34m.

That could be a bargain for Rodriguez, who looks a top talent and whose fine form in La Liga has also caught the eye of Spain’s big two, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It seems, however, that the strongest interest in the 27-year-old is in the Premier League, with Liverpool and Arsenal both in need of midfielders.

Jurgen Klopp has seen Georginio Wijnaldum leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer, while Arsenal’s on-loan duo Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have both returned to Real Madrid.