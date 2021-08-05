Jack Grealish is on the verge of being announced as a Manchester City player.

Grealish has been pursued by Man City throughout the current transfer window, and it seems the transfer saga has now come to an end.

The Citizens agreed a £100million deal with Aston Villa in recent days with Grealish heading to City’s base for a medical and to sign paperwork yesterday.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now saying the deal is done and that Grealish has officially signed the paperwork.

In fact, it’s claimed the paperwork was signed last night and that Grealish has already spoken to Guardiola after making his move official.

It’s expected the transfer will be officially announced by City and Villa in the coming hours.

Jack Grealish has signed his contract until June 2026. He’s gonna be announced as new Manchester City player for £100m from Aston Villa. Paperworks signed yesterday evening between the two clubs. ? #MCFC Pep Guardiola has already spoken directly with Jack. Here-we-go confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

The move will see Grealish become the third-highest player in the Premier League CaughtOffside understands, and he will end his 20-year association with the Villa in the process.

The 25-year-old was a boyhood Villa fan and joined the club at the age of six.

He has since captained them back to the Premier League and helped the club establish themselves back in the top flight.