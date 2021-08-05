Leeds United look to sign wonderkid who’s been on trial at Man United

Premier League clubs are usually able to hoover up young talent from north of the border, so it’s never a surprise when multiple sides are showing an interest in the same youngster.

Dundee United wonderkid Kerr Smith has already played a few times for their first team despite only being 16, so that’s always going to attract attention from bigger sides.

A report from Sportlens has indicated that Leeds United are looking to sign him this summer, but he’s already been on trial with their rivals Man United and also with Chelsea so they will need to convince him that his development would be better served with Leeds.

A potential asking price of £500k has been touted so that’s clearly going to be affordable for those teams, but it may also come down to what Smith wants as he’s already on the edge of the first team in Dundee.

He could also look at John Souttar who there are similarities with but his development stalled by staying at Tannadice for too long and he’s trying to bounce back from two bad injuries at Hearts, so Smith might decide to take the big move early in his career.

With all three clubs he’s unlikely to be anything more than a U23 player at this stage, but it will be interesting to see what he picks if he has the choice.