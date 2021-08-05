West Ham are reportedly not giving up on a potential transfer deal for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

However, a move doesn’t look imminent at the moment due to the Hammers being unwilling to meet Man Utd’s asking price for Lingard, while the player himself is also seeming to lean towards staying at Old Trafford to fight for his place, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lingard shone on loan at West Ham last season and could be a terrific signing on a permanent deal, but Todo Fichajes state that United are demanding around £30million, which is too expensive for the east London outfit.

It will be interesting to see if Lingard can win back his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the player seemingly determined to still have a future with the club he’s been with for his entire career, apart from loan spells.

The 28-year-old may now be worth giving another chance to, with United fans likely to have been impressed with how well he played in his time with West Ham.

There’s surely a case for Lingard getting more playing time at MUFC than out-of-form attacking players like Anthony Martial and Daniel James.