Menu

PL club not giving up on signing Manchester United star as he leans towards decision on his future

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are reportedly not giving up on a potential transfer deal for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

However, a move doesn’t look imminent at the moment due to the Hammers being unwilling to meet Man Utd’s asking price for Lingard, while the player himself is also seeming to lean towards staying at Old Trafford to fight for his place, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lingard shone on loan at West Ham last season and could be a terrific signing on a permanent deal, but Todo Fichajes state that United are demanding around £30million, which is too expensive for the east London outfit.

Jesse Lingard could stay at Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Man United defender in talks with newly promoted side over summer loan move
Arsenal tell Sheffield United they will pay £50m to complete transfer on one condition
Former Premier League goalkeeper urges Everton to sell key man

It will be interesting to see if Lingard can win back his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the player seemingly determined to still have a future with the club he’s been with for his entire career, apart from loan spells.

The 28-year-old may now be worth giving another chance to, with United fans likely to have been impressed with how well he played in his time with West Ham.

There’s surely a case for Lingard getting more playing time at MUFC than out-of-form attacking players like Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

More Stories Jesse Lingard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.