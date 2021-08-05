Official: Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi will not continue with the club in shocking development

Lionel Messi will NOT be continuing at Barcelona. CONFIRMED. OFFICIAL.

In a quite unbelievable development, Barcelona have today confirmed that Messi will not be renewing his contract with the club, after the parties failed to come to an agreement.

Messi has been out of contract since the end of June, but the general consensus was that a resolution would be found and his future would still lie at the Nou Camp.

Tonight, in a shocking turn of events, Barcelona have confirmed that Messi will not be playing for the club again.

A statement, published on the club’s website, reads as follows:

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).”

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”