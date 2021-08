Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona, the Spanish giants have confirmed. We’ve considered three possible destinations for the Argentine icon.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG is perhaps the most plausible destination for Messi, in no small part due to the enormous financial firepower they have at their disposal. Were the French giants able to strike a deal to sign him, Messi would form a superstar attack with former Barca teammate Neymar and one of his natural heirs in Kylian Mbappe. PSG would likely need to shed some weight off their wage bill in order to sign Messi, but there’s plenty of time left in the transfer window for them to achieve that. If the club have genuine intentions of winning the Champions League, there’d be no better way to show it than to bring in arguably the greatest player of all-time. Manchester City

Man City too are one of just a handful of clubs in world football who have the necessary bankroll to strike a deal with Messi. Pep Guardiola would also SURELY be keen on a reunion with his former student, were it to become a possibility. City are another club who have ambitions to dominate in Europe, as well as winning a Premier League which is looking set to be the most competitive there has ever been. While nobody wants to see the Premier League become the Bundesliga, with one club winning it every year, would it be worth it to see Messi in tandem with Kevin De Bruyne? Juventus